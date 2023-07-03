Reliant Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,780. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.