Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.88. 127,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,212. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.