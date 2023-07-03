Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECY opened at $9.41 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.