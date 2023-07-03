Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.52) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on RTO. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.68) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.06) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.26) to GBX 700 ($8.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.14) to GBX 740 ($9.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 627.89 ($7.98).
Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.9 %
LON RTO traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 609.60 ($7.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,986. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 458 ($5.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 658.40 ($8.37). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 634.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 568.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
