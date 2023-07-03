Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Down 39.8% in June

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 94,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 668,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director George F. Tidmarsh purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

