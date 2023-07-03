Reviewing Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) and Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF)

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) and Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Secure Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Secure Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems 4.71% 11.61% 4.00% Secure Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems 1 0 2 1 2.75 Secure Energy Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Casella Waste Systems and Secure Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus target price of $97.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.23%. Secure Energy Services has a consensus target price of $9.61, indicating a potential upside of 104.84%. Given Secure Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Secure Energy Services is more favorable than Casella Waste Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Secure Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems $1.09 billion 4.23 $53.08 million $1.01 87.49 Secure Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $0.47 10.07

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Secure Energy Services. Secure Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casella Waste Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats Secure Energy Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, and disposal facilities. In addition, it markets materials, including fibers, corrugated cardboard, newsprint, plastics, glass, ferrous, and aluminum metals. As of January 31, 2023, the company owns and operates 49 solid waste collection operations, 65 transfer stations, 26 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 3 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

About Secure Energy Services

(Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc., an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities. The Environmental and Fluid Management segment includes a network of owned, operated, and marketed industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste processing and transfer facilities, and environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation, demolition and decommissioning, emergency response, and metal recycling services. This segment also offers fluid management for drilling, completion, and production operations; drilling fluid services; chemical solutions; and equipment rental services. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

