Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB) Insider Buys £160,000 in Stock

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Free Report) insider Robert Holt purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £160,000 ($203,432.93).

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVB stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 31 ($0.39). The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,484. Revolution Beauty Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 24.40 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.07 ($0.43). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.10. The stock has a market cap of £96.02 million and a P/E ratio of -346.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Revolution Beauty Group

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and ecommerce.

