Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB) Insider Buys £160,000 in Stock

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Free Report) insider Robert Holt purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £160,000 ($203,432.93).
Revolution Beauty Group Stock Performance
Shares of REVB stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 31 ($0.39). The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,484. Revolution Beauty Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 24.40 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.07 ($0.43). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.10. The stock has a market cap of £96.02 million and a P/E ratio of -346.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Revolution Beauty Group
