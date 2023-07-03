Ribbon Finance (RBN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $63.09 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $63.09 million and $258,050.18 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

