Riverview Trust Co Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $99.06. 265,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.