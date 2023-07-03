Riverview Trust Co Has $763,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $5.42 on Monday, hitting $696.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,641. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $668.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.05.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

