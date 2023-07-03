Riverview Trust Co Has $90,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.61. 358,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

