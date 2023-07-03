Riverview Trust Co Purchases 841 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 144.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 84,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 823,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,332,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 21,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 97,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.34. 1,511,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,418,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

