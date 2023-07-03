Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Robert Half International worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI opened at $75.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.