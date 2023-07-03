Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.43.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,851,861 shares of company stock worth $136,425,337 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 358.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 35.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,692,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after buying an additional 710,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 175.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 155,681 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

