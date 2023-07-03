Royal Bank of Canada Trims BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Target Price to C$4.50

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of BB opened at C$7.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$4.31 and a 1-year high of C$9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 60.84%. The business had revenue of C$203.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.1269896 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

