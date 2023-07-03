Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 36.0% in June

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Royale Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,427. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
Royale Energy Company Profile
