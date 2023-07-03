Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 36.0% in June

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,427. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

