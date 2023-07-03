RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $27.65. 71,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 276,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXST. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on RxSight from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

RxSight Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 108.38%. The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in RxSight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after buying an additional 222,907 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 130,694 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RxSight by 4,739.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 553,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

