Safe Price Reaches $3.75 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00012028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $78.18 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00199096 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00054548 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031515 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003237 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.52260255 USD and is down -7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

