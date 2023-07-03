Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $220.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,969. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.30. The company has a market capitalization of $304.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.