Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

SAXPY stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Sampo Oyj

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.8819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.11%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

