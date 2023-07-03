Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $31.44 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $31.44 million and approximately $1,331.84 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,961.31 or 0.06321462 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032101 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,393,000,428 coins and its circulating supply is 1,372,368,605 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.