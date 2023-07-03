Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sasol has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Sasol alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 700.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.