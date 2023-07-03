Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires New Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,181. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

