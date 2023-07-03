Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 1,508 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,730 shares of company stock worth $13,035,772 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $14.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.72. 86,797,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,379,172. The firm has a market cap of $877.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.