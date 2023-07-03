Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Boosted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273,674 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $86,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.66. 610,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,901. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

