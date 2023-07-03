Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.13

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.13 and last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

