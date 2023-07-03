Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.55% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $242,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.02. 1,268,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.