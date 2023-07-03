Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.03. 92,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,241. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

