Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 1.8 %

SBCF opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.