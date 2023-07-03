Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

SHIP stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.