Secret Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $80.92 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00205094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00053643 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00031950 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010954 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003167 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00317631 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $87.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.