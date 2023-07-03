Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) & Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Critical Survey

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Free Report) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Security Federal pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security Federal and Community Trust Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $52.19 million 1.56 $10.23 million $3.49 7.16 Community Trust Bancorp $255.66 million 2.56 $81.81 million $4.56 7.97

Profitability

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Security Federal and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 19.81% 14.26% 0.82% Community Trust Bancorp 29.94% 12.92% 1.49%

Risk and Volatility

Security Federal has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Security Federal and Community Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Security Federal.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Security Federal on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides real estate loans comprising commercial real estate loans secured by non-residential commercial properties, churches, hotels, residential developments, and single family dwellings; one-to-four family residential real estate loans; and construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. In addition, it offers commercial and agricultural business loans secured by business equipment, furniture and fixtures, inventory, and receivables, or unsecured; and consumer loans including home improvements, loans to individuals for home, automobiles, boats, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and education, as well as mortgage loans. The company also offers trust, and financial planning and management services; and insurance agency services, such as auto, business, and home insurance. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances, and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

