SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 89,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 832,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

SES AI Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Activity

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $861,931.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 31,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $52,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,597,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,635,370.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,350 shares of company stock valued at $393,475 in the last ninety days. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

