Shaker Investments LLC OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned approximately 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,596,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $4,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVCO. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

About Cavco Industries

CVCO opened at $295.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.91 and a twelve month high of $318.00.

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.