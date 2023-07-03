Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 366 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIFree Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 225,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 351,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,377,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $121.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $124.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

