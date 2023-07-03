Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 366 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 225,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 351,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,377,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $121.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $124.05.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.