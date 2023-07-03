Shaker Investments LLC OH Grows Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the quarter. Kirby makes up 2.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $215,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $215,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,607 shares of company stock valued at $484,049. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NYSE KEX opened at $76.95 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

