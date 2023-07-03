Shaker Investments LLC OH Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after acquiring an additional 482,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,675,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,613,000 after acquiring an additional 319,095 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $210.25 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.30.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

