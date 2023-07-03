Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 251 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $308.44 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.26 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.96.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Stories

