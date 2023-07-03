Shaker Investments LLC OH Takes $1.05 Million Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $62,543.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 198,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,130 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PD opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

