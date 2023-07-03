Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Shopify by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.11. 5,207,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,566,486. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

