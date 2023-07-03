Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of LON EYE traded up GBX 45 ($0.57) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 560 ($7.12). 34,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 492 ($6.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.76). The company has a market cap of £163.86 million, a PE ratio of 18,666.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 545.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 551.97.
