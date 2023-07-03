Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of LON EYE traded up GBX 45 ($0.57) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 560 ($7.12). 34,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 492 ($6.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.76). The company has a market cap of £163.86 million, a PE ratio of 18,666.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 545.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 551.97.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group



Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

