Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Grows By 40.8%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,633. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Laurentian downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

