Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Drops By 35.8%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Trading Down 2.0 %

JG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

