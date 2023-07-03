Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declines By 41.4%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BGH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 37,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,662. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 89,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 376,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 47,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.