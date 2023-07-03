Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declines By 41.4%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:BGH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 37,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,662. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
