Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Decreases By 32.4%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

BME stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.28. 38,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,224. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.