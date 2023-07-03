Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Grows By 39.5%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

BRC traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 216,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,403. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Brady has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $337.12 million during the quarter. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Brady’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Institutional Trading of Brady

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brady by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after buying an additional 83,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.