Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Declines By 43.7%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Captiva Verde Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of CPIVF stock remained flat at $0.03 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,467. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Captiva Verde Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
Captiva Verde Wellness Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Captiva Verde Wellness
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.