Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Declines By 49.2%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CLRO. StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a report on Saturday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

ClearOne Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

ClearOne Announces Dividend

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 99.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 32,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,219,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,327. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 53,558 shares of company stock worth $61,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

