Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Increases By 32.9%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 888,100 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 47,362 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 12.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 6.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,821. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.01. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $205.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMLS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Further Reading

