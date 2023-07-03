Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Drops By 34.3%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 1,029.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 293,938 shares during the period.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DWACW traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.56. 6,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,859. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

